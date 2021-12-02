2 shootings in 2 days across from a Cleveland school; one fatal and the other as school prepared to let out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two shootings in two days, one of them deadly and both directly across from a school in Cleveland. One Cleveland councilman says he believes violent offenders have become emboldened by a shortage of Cleveland Police.

Ward 8 Councilman Michael Polensek tells 19 News the shootings not only took place across from a school but just down the street from Cleveland’s 5th District Police headquarters, “Nothing is off-limits. They’ll shoot without any fear of where that bullet is going. The bullets have no name. When you will stand outside of a school and shoot a block away from a police district, it shows you don’t have any fear.”

On Monday, police and EMS were called to 969 E. 152nd Street for a man with a gunshot wound to the head and not breathing. The location is outside of a gas station and just across the street from the high school. The 27-year-old shooting victim died at the hospital. Detectives have determined the victim, and the shooter knew each other. An arrest warrant could be issued in the coming days.

Then on Tuesday, first responders were called back to the same address directly across from Collinwood High School, where a 17-year-old was the victim of a shooting.

The male victim’s condition is unknown, and it’s unclear if the teen was a student at Collinwood. Police were called to E. 152nd at 2:27 pm, and according to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, classes were scheduled to let out for the day at 2:30, just three minutes later.

A spokesperson for CMSD tells 19 News the school was put in lockdown after both incidents.

Councilman Polensek tells 19 News the shootings were just a stone’s throw away from his council ward, and he says the community is concerned because more than 160 officers have left the department this year, “That’s more officers than are in the 5th District of the police department. That’s like a whole police district has vanished in less than a year. The criminal element knows that the rank of the Cleveland Police Department is way down.”

Cleveland Police say no arrests have been made in the shootings at this time.

