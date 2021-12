EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was murdered Wednesday at the Vista Apartments in the 26000 block of Lakeshore Blvd.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Tyson Addison of Euclid.

Addison was found inside one of the apartments.

Officials said he died of gunshot wounds.

There are no arrests.

