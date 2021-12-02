2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 worst moments of the Browns season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field during an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 13-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the team 6-6 at the bye week, let’s examine the Browns Bottom Five: the 5 worst moments of the season so far.

5. (SAD) L.A. STORY

The defense was nonexistent in Los Angeles as the Chargers scored at will in a 47-42 week 5 win.

Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and 4 TD, two of them on deep bombs to Mike Williams.

4. ARIZONA ANNIHILATION

At least the Browns offense mostly kept pace in the L.A. loss; in this one, the Browns were shut down 41-7 at home by the Arizona Cardinals in week 6.

J..J. Watt led the ambush with 5 tackles, a sack and 2 QB hits and also mocked the Browns on the sideline.

Kyler Murray went 20-for-30 for 4 TD, including two to DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals even played without their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who was on the COVID list.

3. QB QUANDARY

Baker Mayfield’s tough season got tougher when his wife Emily took to Instagram and seemingly criticized his teammates after a lackluster 13-10 win over winless Detroit.

Mayfield went 15-for-29 in the game with 2 interceptions and didn’t talk to the media after the game.

His wife’s post was later deleted.

2. FOXBORO NO-SHOW

The Browns were thoroughly outclassed by New England 45-7 in week 10, allowing 45 straight points after an opening-drive TD.

The Pats outgained the Browns 452-217.

Mayfield was pulled after going 11-for-21 for a paltry 73 yards.

It got worse after the game when Myles Garrett complained about the defensive game plan.

1. THE END OF ODELL

Odell Beckham Jr., a non-factor most of the season after returning from a torn ACL, played his final game in week 8, a 41-16 win over Cincinnati.

After that game, his father appeared to endorse a video that was critical of Mayfield.

Beckham Jr. never commented publicly but the team obviously took it seriously, “excusing” him from practice for a few days before releasing him.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and scored his first TD last week in Green Bay.

