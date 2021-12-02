5 worst moments of the Browns season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the team 6-6 at the bye week, let’s examine the Browns Bottom Five: the 5 worst moments of the season so far.

5. (SAD) L.A. STORY

The defense was nonexistent in Los Angeles as the Chargers scored at will in a 47-42 week 5 win.

Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and 4 TD, two of them on deep bombs to Mike Williams.

justin herbert on sunday, but every touchdown and first down it gets faster pic.twitter.com/TMPWnXpoIS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 11, 2021

4. ARIZONA ANNIHILATION

At least the Browns offense mostly kept pace in the L.A. loss; in this one, the Browns were shut down 41-7 at home by the Arizona Cardinals in week 6.

J..J. Watt led the ambush with 5 tackles, a sack and 2 QB hits and also mocked the Browns on the sideline.

Kyler Murray went 20-for-30 for 4 TD, including two to DeAndre Hopkins.

You left the best receiver in the NFL open? 🧐@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/xcgoIREjk5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 17, 2021

The Cardinals even played without their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who was on the COVID list.

3. QB QUANDARY

Baker Mayfield’s tough season got tougher when his wife Emily took to Instagram and seemingly criticized his teammates after a lackluster 13-10 win over winless Detroit.

Mayfield went 15-for-29 in the game with 2 interceptions and didn’t talk to the media after the game.

His wife’s post was later deleted.

2. FOXBORO NO-SHOW

The Browns were thoroughly outclassed by New England 45-7 in week 10, allowing 45 straight points after an opening-drive TD.

Hunter Henry with touchdown number 7 on the season from Mac Jones.



It's a massive blow out for the #Patriots over the #Browns pic.twitter.com/g54BMX8alv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2021

The Pats outgained the Browns 452-217.

Mayfield was pulled after going 11-for-21 for a paltry 73 yards.

It got worse after the game when Myles Garrett complained about the defensive game plan.

“We never had a chance just because we didn't make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to. We didn't make adjustments as in they kept on scoring and we weren't countering that, so we need to be better." - Myles Garrett on #Browns defensive coaching



Yikes — Marcus Harvey (@MarcusHarvey_) November 14, 2021

Myles Garrett's comments on lack of adjustments by #Browns is only going to increase heat on coordinator Joe Woods. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 14, 2021

1. THE END OF ODELL

Odell Beckham Jr., a non-factor most of the season after returning from a torn ACL, played his final game in week 8, a 41-16 win over Cincinnati.

After that game, his father appeared to endorse a video that was critical of Mayfield.

OBJ’s father, Odell Beckham Sr, stirred the pot last night with an 11 minute montage of the numerous occasions Baker Mayfield has missed an open Odell this season.



The 4-4 #Browns are barely sellers as the trade deadline approaches, but the lack of chemistry has been undeniable. pic.twitter.com/nlEeJRR06G — Neer Ray (@NeerRayNFL) November 2, 2021

Beckham Jr. never commented publicly but the team obviously took it seriously, “excusing” him from practice for a few days before releasing him.

Stefanski on the demise in Cleveland of OBJ: 'I'm disappointed that I couldn't do a better job.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 5, 2021

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and scored his first TD last week in Green Bay.

OBJ's first TD with the Rams goes for 54 yards! #RamsHouse



📺: #LARvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/VPUI5PzyMU — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021

