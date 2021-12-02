99% of the employees at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History are vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Museum of Natural History officials announced Thursday 99% of their employees are fully vaccinated.

“We are proud to be an institution that leads with science,” said Sonia Winner, the Museum’s President & CEO. “Our staff have taken an important step to keep our community safe. As the Museum serves a variety of audiences, including many children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, we have a responsibility to protect our guests and ensure that their visit is not only fun and educational, but safe.”

The Museum also requires all volunteers show proof of vaccinations and all newly hired employees will need to show proof of vaccinations before their employments begins.

All Museum guests, employees and volunteers ages two and older are required to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.