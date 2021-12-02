Aggravated robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police are asking for help locating 20-year-old Davion Eggleton wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery.

According to Cleveland Heights Police, on Nov. 30, around 2 pm, two males armed with guns entered a residence in the 1500 block of Maple Road.

Police said the residents, just returned home from shopping, were carrying items into their house from their car when the suspects entered the home. The suspects stole several items and then fled.

No one was injured in the incident.

One of the suspects was identified as Davion Eggleton; he currently has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The second suspect has not yet been identified.

It is requested that anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Davion Eggleton contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010.

CrimeStoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 and will remain anonymous.

