Armed man robs Summit County CVS

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a CVS store clerk at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

According to Akron police, the suspect entered the store in the 700 block of Brittain Road around 8:10 p.m.

He approached the register to make what appeared to me a purchase, but when the register opened, he pulled out a gun, reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.