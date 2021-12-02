Armed man robs Summit County CVS
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a CVS store clerk at gunpoint Wednesday evening.
According to Akron police, the suspect entered the store in the 700 block of Brittain Road around 8:10 p.m.
He approached the register to make what appeared to me a purchase, but when the register opened, he pulled out a gun, reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
He then fled in an unknown direction.
There were no injuries.
