Bomb squad sent to federal building in downtown Cleveland due to suspicious vehicle

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities were dispatched to a federal building in downtown Cleveland on Thursday morning for reports of a suspicious van in the area.

Numerous streets near the intersection of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue, in the area of the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building, were blocked off at around 10 a.m. while the bomb squad investigated the vehicle.

Occupants were evacuated from the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

