Business helps feed next generation of Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood with kid’s cooking classes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Buckeye-Shaker small business is hoping to keep its community together through online cooking lessons for kids through live video lessons.

“There’s nothing better than, whatever you’re consuming, you’re making with your hands,” Brandon Chrostowski, founder of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant, said.

The program at Edwins Butcher Shop started last year; schools were seeking ways to keep kids busy after school during the height of the pandemic. What started as one class quickly evolved into dozens of programs, as families tuned in to learn new techniques.

“At certain points during this, we’ve had two, three hundred families a week that we’ve been doing this with,” Chrostowski said.

Chrostowski did not imagine himself as a cooking instructor before the start of the video sessions. Now, he is enjoying the new role, as well as the audience’s enthusiasm.

“Silly kids moments,” he explained, “the dancing is definitely one of them, there’s guys wearing big poofy chef’s hats...they’re 6 year old chefs! What would you wear?”

The shop has no plans on ending the video programs in the future, and is planning more cooking events for the holidays—all in an effort to make sure the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood can grow together.

Chrostowski explained his events are “happy and they’re safe. Sometimes in our community that’s not always the case...It’s a good positive outlet, and having families come together for this.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.