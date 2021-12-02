Cleveland State University Fenn Tower evacuated after bomb threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bomb threat was called into Cleveland State University Wednesday night.

The threat was made to Fenn Tower resident hall located at East 24th and Euclid Avenue around 9 pm.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to the university

The westbound lanes of Euclid Avenue are closed at East 24th.

Cleveland State Police, Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire, and several other law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

This is the second bomb threat called in to the school in a month.

A threat was made to the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law building on Nov. 4th

