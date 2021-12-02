2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland State University Fenn Tower evacuated after bomb threat

2nd bomb threat to the school in a month
Cleveland State bomb threat
Cleveland State bomb threat(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bomb threat was called into Cleveland State University Wednesday night.

The threat was made to Fenn Tower resident hall located at East 24th and Euclid Avenue around 9 pm.

The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to the university

The westbound lanes of Euclid Avenue are closed at East 24th.

Cleveland State Police, Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire, and several other law enforcement agencies are at the scene.

This is the second bomb threat called in to the school in a month.

A threat was made to the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law building on Nov. 4th

