Man shot in car in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in a car in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Adolpha Avenue and East 65th Street around 8:30 pm.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 58-year-old male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police are investigating the shooting.

