Man shot in car in Cleveland's North Broadway neighborhood

A 58-year-old man is in critical condition following Cleveland shooting
A 58-year-old man is in critical condition following Cleveland shooting(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in a car in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near Adolpha Avenue and East 65th Street around 8:30 pm.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 58-year-old male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland police are investigating the shooting.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

