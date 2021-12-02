Mayor-elect Justin Bibb names Dr. Amy Acton to transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Former Ohio Health Department director Dr. Amy Acton has been named to Mayor Cleveland Mayor-elect Just Bibbs transition team, according to a press release from his office.
Dr. Acton appeared alongside Governor DeWine’s daily press conferences in Ohio’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Acton and more than 75 others were named to serve on Bibb’s transition team.
The transition team is supported by two dedicated task forces — an Operations Taskforce and a Public Safety Taskforce focused on the implementation of key issues, including Issue 24, according to the press release.
The transition invited students and faculty from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs to volunteer to facilitate committee meetings, record discussions, and assist with research.
“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration,” Mayor-Elect Bibb said. “The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January.”
Team members :
Economic Development
April Miller Boise
Ariane Kirkpatrick
David Gilbert
Jade Davis
Millie I. Caraballo
Education
Alex B. Johnson
Ann Mullin
Eric S. Gordon
Helen Williams
Holly Trifiro
Rosa Morales Cruz
Shari Obrenski
Sonya Pryor-Jones
Environment
Angie Schmitt
Dan Brown
Dr. Aparna Bole
Shanelle Smith Whigham
Equity in Action
Brian E. Hall
Chinenye Nkemere
Elaine Tso
Mordecai Cargill
Victor Ruiz
Health
Dr. Amy Acton
Dr. Akram Boutros
Dr. Cliff Megerian
Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic
Emily Lundgard
Jazmin Long
Jean Polster
Rick Kemm
Modern City Hall
Bill Premier
Caroline J. Peak
Eden Giagnorio
Shannon Copfer Brace
Jimmie Corrigan
Neighborhoods
Joyce Pan Huang
Khrystalynn Shefton
Marilyn Burns
Ricardo Leon
Timothy L. Tramble
Tony F. Sias
Open Government
April Urban
Dan O’Malley
Leon A. Wilson
Nora Kelley
Safety
Fran Lally, Jr.
Jeff Follmer
Myesha Crowe
Paul Melhuish
Sanford E. Watson
Timothy Sommerfelt
Talent
Elise Hara Auvil
Fran DiDonato
Kathryn M. Hall
Marquez L. Brown
Yentil Rawlinson
Operations Task Force
Coordinator: Kate Warren
Brad Whitehead
David Heller
Felton Thomas Jr.
James Rokakis
Jon Pinney
Lillian Kuri
Dean Lee Fisher
Marty McGann
Peter Truog
Randy McShephard
Rev. Dr. Stephen Rowan
Tania Menesse
Teresa Metcalf Beasley
Tom McNair
Public Safety Task Force
Coordinator: Melekte Melaku
Adam Hollingsworth
Dale Anglin
Edward M. Barksdale, Jr.
Jeff Scott
LaTonya Goldsby
Michael Deemer
Samantha Soloman
Zack Reed
Rev. Anthony Small
