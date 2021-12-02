Mayor-elect Justin Bibb names Dr. Amy Acton to transition team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Former Ohio Health Department director Dr. Amy Acton has been named to Mayor Cleveland Mayor-elect Just Bibbs transition team, according to a press release from his office.

Dr. Acton appeared alongside Governor DeWine’s daily press conferences in Ohio’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Acton and more than 75 others were named to serve on Bibb’s transition team.

The transition team is supported by two dedicated task forces — an Operations Taskforce and a Public Safety Taskforce focused on the implementation of key issues, including Issue 24, according to the press release.

The transition invited students and faculty from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs to volunteer to facilitate committee meetings, record discussions, and assist with research.

“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration,” Mayor-Elect Bibb said. “The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January.”

Team members :

Economic Development

April Miller Boise

Ariane Kirkpatrick

David Gilbert

Jade Davis

Millie I. Caraballo

Education

Alex B. Johnson

Ann Mullin

Eric S. Gordon

Helen Williams

Holly Trifiro

Rosa Morales Cruz

Shari Obrenski

Sonya Pryor-Jones

Environment

Angie Schmitt

Dan Brown

Dr. Aparna Bole

Shanelle Smith Whigham

Equity in Action

Brian E. Hall

Chinenye Nkemere

Elaine Tso

Mordecai Cargill

Victor Ruiz

Health

Dr. Amy Acton

Dr. Akram Boutros

Dr. Cliff Megerian

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic

Emily Lundgard

Jazmin Long

Jean Polster

Rick Kemm

Modern City Hall

Bill Premier

Caroline J. Peak

Eden Giagnorio

Shannon Copfer Brace

Jimmie Corrigan

Neighborhoods

Joyce Pan Huang

Khrystalynn Shefton

Marilyn Burns

Ricardo Leon

Timothy L. Tramble

Tony F. Sias

Open Government

April Urban

Dan O’Malley

Leon A. Wilson

Nora Kelley

Safety

Fran Lally, Jr.

Jeff Follmer

Myesha Crowe

Paul Melhuish

Sanford E. Watson

Timothy Sommerfelt

Talent

Elise Hara Auvil

Fran DiDonato

Kathryn M. Hall

Marquez L. Brown

Yentil Rawlinson

Operations Task Force

Coordinator: Kate Warren

Brad Whitehead

David Heller

Felton Thomas Jr.

James Rokakis

Jon Pinney

Lillian Kuri

Dean Lee Fisher

Marty McGann

Peter Truog

Randy McShephard

Rev. Dr. Stephen Rowan

Tania Menesse

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

Tom McNair

Public Safety Task Force

Coordinator: Melekte Melaku

Adam Hollingsworth

Dale Anglin

Edward M. Barksdale, Jr.

Jeff Scott

LaTonya Goldsby

Michael Deemer

Samantha Soloman

Zack Reed

Rev. Anthony Small

