Mayor-elect Justin Bibb names Dr. Amy Acton to transition team

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, center, discusses the confirmation of Ohio's...
Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health Director, center, discusses the confirmation of Ohio's first three cases of coronavirus, as Gov. Mike DeWine, right, studies an update on the cases provided to him during a news conference, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is at left. Acton said the state is "leaning in and taking an aggressive approach" to combating the disease. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Former Ohio Health Department director Dr. Amy Acton has been named to Mayor Cleveland Mayor-elect Just Bibbs transition team, according to a press release from his office.

Dr. Acton appeared alongside Governor DeWine’s daily press conferences in Ohio’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Acton and more than 75 others were named to serve on Bibb’s transition team.

The transition team is supported by two dedicated task forces — an Operations Taskforce and a Public Safety Taskforce focused on the implementation of key issues, including Issue 24, according to the press release.

The transition invited students and faculty from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs to volunteer to facilitate committee meetings, record discussions, and assist with research.

“I’m proud of the talented team of proven leaders that are working together to deliver actionable recommendations for my administration,” Mayor-Elect Bibb said. “The work we are putting in now will prepare us to hit the ground running in January.”

Team members :

Economic Development 

April Miller Boise 

Ariane Kirkpatrick 

David Gilbert

Jade Davis 

Millie I. Caraballo

Education 

Alex B. Johnson

Ann Mullin

Eric S. Gordon 

Helen Williams

Holly Trifiro

Rosa Morales Cruz 

Shari Obrenski 

Sonya Pryor-Jones 

Environment 

Angie Schmitt

Dan Brown 

Dr. Aparna Bole

Shanelle Smith Whigham 

Equity in Action 

Brian E. Hall 

Chinenye Nkemere

Elaine Tso

Mordecai Cargill 

Victor Ruiz 

Health

Dr. Amy Acton

Dr. Akram Boutros 

Dr. Cliff Megerian 

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic 

Emily Lundgard 

Jazmin Long 

Jean Polster

Rick Kemm 

Modern City Hall 

Bill Premier 

Caroline J. Peak 

Eden Giagnorio

Shannon Copfer Brace 

Jimmie Corrigan

Neighborhoods 

Joyce Pan Huang 

Khrystalynn Shefton

Marilyn Burns 

Ricardo Leon 

Timothy L. Tramble 

Tony F. Sias  

Open Government 

April Urban

Dan O’Malley 

Leon A. Wilson 

Nora Kelley   

Safety

Fran Lally, Jr.

Jeff Follmer

Myesha Crowe 

Paul Melhuish

Sanford E. Watson

Timothy Sommerfelt 

Talent 

Elise Hara Auvil

Fran DiDonato

Kathryn M. Hall

Marquez L. Brown  

Yentil Rawlinson

Operations Task Force

Coordinator: Kate Warren

Brad Whitehead

David Heller

Felton Thomas Jr.

James Rokakis

Jon Pinney

Lillian Kuri

Dean Lee Fisher

Marty McGann

Peter Truog

Randy McShephard

Rev. Dr. Stephen Rowan

Tania Menesse

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

Tom McNair

Public Safety Task Force

Coordinator: Melekte Melaku

Adam Hollingsworth

Dale Anglin

Edward M. Barksdale, Jr.

Jeff Scott

LaTonya Goldsby

Michael Deemer

Samantha Soloman

Zack Reed

Rev. Anthony Small

