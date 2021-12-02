2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayor Jackson, Police Chief Williams discuss Cleveland’s Consent Decree

Cleveland Police
Cleveland Police
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson and several city officials held a press conference on Thursday afternoon regarding Cleveland’s Consent Decree.

Remarks from the mayor, as well as Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, city attorney Gary Singletary, and Consent Decree Implementation Coordinator Judge Gregory White came at 1 p.m.

The Consent Decree was implemented by the Department of Justice for the Cleveland Division of Police to ensure that the city maintains quality law enforcement service, officer safety, accountability, and constitutional policing.

