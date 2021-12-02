Mayor Jackson, Police Chief Williams discuss Cleveland’s Consent Decree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson and several city officials held a press conference on Thursday afternoon regarding Cleveland’s Consent Decree.

Remarks from the mayor, as well as Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, city attorney Gary Singletary, and Consent Decree Implementation Coordinator Judge Gregory White came at 1 p.m.

The Consent Decree was implemented by the Department of Justice for the Cleveland Division of Police to ensure that the city maintains quality law enforcement service, officer safety, accountability, and constitutional policing.

