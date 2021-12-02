2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina welcomes Chick-Fil-A; fast-food joint brings hope for economy boost

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars lined up early Thursday morning with the drivers showing lots of love for Medina’s brand new Chick-Fil-A.

Police prepared in advance for major traffic at the restaurant, located at 1007 North Court.

Medina police announce traffic management plan for Chick-fil-A opening

“Absolutely more jobs need to come to Medina,” resident Jeff Carr told 19 News, happy to see an economy boost in his hometown.

This Chick-Fil-A location will employ 90 full- and part-time members.

The business will also be surprising 100 local heroes, making an impact in the community with free Chick-Fil-A for one year.

High Schooler Nick Homyk risked being late to school just so he could get some breakfast.

“I’ve always had to driveway out to Chick-Fil-A, so now I could drive four minutes out here,” he said.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-Fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

That money will be distributed to partners within the Greater Cleveland area to fight against hunger.

Click here for operation hours and more details.

