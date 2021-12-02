Medina welcomes Chick-Fil-A; fast-food joint brings hope for economy boost

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars lined up early Thursday morning with the drivers showing lots of love for Medina’s brand new Chick-Fil-A.

Police prepared in advance for major traffic at the restaurant, located at 1007 North Court.

“Absolutely more jobs need to come to Medina,” resident Jeff Carr told 19 News, happy to see an economy boost in his hometown.

This Chick-Fil-A location will employ 90 full- and part-time members.

The business will also be surprising 100 local heroes, making an impact in the community with free Chick-Fil-A for one year.

High Schooler Nick Homyk risked being late to school just so he could get some breakfast.

“I’ve always had to driveway out to Chick-Fil-A, so now I could drive four minutes out here,” he said.

In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-Fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

That money will be distributed to partners within the Greater Cleveland area to fight against hunger.

