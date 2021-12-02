Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and milder today then colder to close out the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will track through dry this afternoon. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast.

High temperatures will be in the 50 to 55 degree range. A southwest to west wind will gust over 35 mph at times. We will keep it dry tonight as well. Mostly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures drop into the 30s. Colder day tomorrow with a cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. Guidance is indicating a little light rain Friday evening. We have the sky turning partly cloudy Saturday. High temperatures again around 40 degrees.

