2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

November 2021 was cooler-than-average and drier-than-average

Snow
Snow(WOIO-19)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The headline says it all; November 2021 was cooler-than-average and drier-than-average in northern Ohio.

The average temperature in November in Cleveland was 41.8 degrees.

That’s 2.2 degrees below normal.

Out of 30 days, 21 of them featured below-normal temperatures.

Akron also experienced below-normal temperatures in November, but only slightly.

The average temperature in Akron was 41.5 degrees, which is only a degree below normal.

Not only was it cooler-than-average across much of northern Ohio in November, it was also drier-than-average.

At Hopkins, they recorded 1.95 inches of rain over the course of the month.

Normal November rainfall in Cleveland is 3.37 inches.

Akron recorded 1.99 inches of rain in November.

An average November brings 3.08 inches of rain to the Akron area.

While rain was in short supply last month, snow was not.

Cleveland experienced its first measurable snow of the season halfway through the month.

On November 14th, Hopkins picked up one inch of snow.

[See Northeast Ohio’s first snow of the season (photos)]

Just one day later, portions of northeast Ohio experienced thundersnow!

Akron also saw their first measurable snow of the season last month, reporting just over a trace on November 13th, and 1.7 inches on the 14th.

These dates are right on schedule for northern Ohio.

On average, the first measurable snow of the year in Cleveland is on November 10th.

For a snowfall to be considered measurable it needs to amount to over a trace.

Statistically, Cleveland’s first inch of snow falls on November 20th.

In total, Cleveland accumulated 4.4 inches of snow in November, which is just a tenth of an inch below normal.

Akron reported 5.8 inches of snow last month, which is 2.5 inches above normal.

November is also the final month of Meteorological Fall, which is comprised of the months of September, October, and November.

Meteorologists observe seasons in three-month increments for more accurate record keeping purposes.

Our friends at the National Weather Service in Cleveland went through all of the data for the Meteorological Fall of 2021, and they noted that this Fall was one of the warmest on record.

As described in the above graphic, Cleveland experienced its sixth warmest Fall on record, with an average temperature of 56.8 degrees.

Akron recorded its third warmest Fall on record, with an average temperature of 57 degrees.

One might expect a cooling trend as December begins, but we’re forecasting above-normal temperatures through tomorrow, December 2nd.

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable by the end of this work week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Milder than normal start to December
Northeast Ohio weather: Milder than normal start to December
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Milder than normal start to December
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast- 12/1/2021
Northeast Ohio weather: Early-December warming trend on tap
Northeast Ohio weather: Early-December warming trend on tap