CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The headline says it all; November 2021 was cooler-than-average and drier-than-average in northern Ohio.

The average temperature in November in Cleveland was 41.8 degrees.

That’s 2.2 degrees below normal.

Out of 30 days, 21 of them featured below-normal temperatures.

Akron also experienced below-normal temperatures in November, but only slightly.

The average temperature in Akron was 41.5 degrees, which is only a degree below normal.

Not only was it cooler-than-average across much of northern Ohio in November, it was also drier-than-average.

At Hopkins, they recorded 1.95 inches of rain over the course of the month.

Normal November rainfall in Cleveland is 3.37 inches.

Akron recorded 1.99 inches of rain in November.

An average November brings 3.08 inches of rain to the Akron area.

While rain was in short supply last month, snow was not.

Cleveland experienced its first measurable snow of the season halfway through the month.

On November 14th, Hopkins picked up one inch of snow.

Just one day later, portions of northeast Ohio experienced thundersnow!

🌩️❄️🌩️#ThunderSnow! We have a couple lightning strikes just reported near Mentor with an intense lake effect snow band coming off the lake about to move into the CLE metro area very soon.#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland #Ohio pic.twitter.com/LI1U1HrCli — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 15, 2021

Akron also saw their first measurable snow of the season last month, reporting just over a trace on November 13th, and 1.7 inches on the 14th.

These dates are right on schedule for northern Ohio.

On average, the first measurable snow of the year in Cleveland is on November 10th.

For a snowfall to be considered measurable it needs to amount to over a trace.

Statistically, Cleveland’s first inch of snow falls on November 20th.

In total, Cleveland accumulated 4.4 inches of snow in November, which is just a tenth of an inch below normal.

Akron reported 5.8 inches of snow last month, which is 2.5 inches above normal.

November is also the final month of Meteorological Fall, which is comprised of the months of September, October, and November.

Meteorologists observe seasons in three-month increments for more accurate record keeping purposes.

Our friends at the National Weather Service in Cleveland went through all of the data for the Meteorological Fall of 2021, and they noted that this Fall was one of the warmest on record.

We crunched the numbers and 2021 was one of the warmest Meteorological Fall Seasons🍂🍁🍂(Sept. through Nov.) on record for northern #Ohio and NW #Pennsylvania. All of our climate sites were #Top10 warmest. Akron-Canton and #Toledo were 3rd!#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/wEu2I3t5fw — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 1, 2021

As described in the above graphic, Cleveland experienced its sixth warmest Fall on record, with an average temperature of 56.8 degrees.

Akron recorded its third warmest Fall on record, with an average temperature of 57 degrees.

One might expect a cooling trend as December begins, but we’re forecasting above-normal temperatures through tomorrow, December 2nd.

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable by the end of this work week and into the weekend.

