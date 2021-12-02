State health experts to discuss new developments in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health, along with several leading health experts from around the state, are expected to hold a Thursday afternoon briefing to discuss the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Andy Thomas, of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dr. Steve Gordon, with the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, and Dr. Carri Warshak, with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, for the 2 p.m. briefing.

**19 News will live stream the Ohio Department of Health briefing at 2 p.m.**

The briefing from Ohio’s health expert comes as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases continues to increase due to the omicron variant. The first case of the omicron variant in the United States was identified in a person in California on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

