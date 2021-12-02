2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

State health experts to discuss new developments in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19

(KFVS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health, along with several leading health experts from around the state, are expected to hold a Thursday afternoon briefing to discuss the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Andy Thomas, of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dr. Steve Gordon, with the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, and Dr. Carri Warshak, with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, for the 2 p.m. briefing.

**19 News will live stream the Ohio Department of Health briefing at 2 p.m.**

The briefing from Ohio’s health expert comes as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases continues to increase due to the omicron variant. The first case of the omicron variant in the United States was identified in a person in California on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals backtracks on COVID-19 vaccine requirement after judge blocks mandate
The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,944 new COVID-19 cases, additional 425 hospitalizations