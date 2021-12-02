2 Strong 4 Bullies
SUV crashes into U-Haul truck in Cleveland

By Damon Maloney
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an early morning crash in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

The SUV hit a U-Haul truck in the 9900 block of Gaylord Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV hitting a U-Haul truck.
Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV hitting a U-Haul truck.(WOIO)

The SUV flipped on its roof and its airbags deployed.

19 News is working to get more information on any potential injuries.

19 News This Morning will have live coverage and look for updates on the free 19 News App.

