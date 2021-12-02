SUV crashes into U-Haul truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an early morning crash in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

The SUV hit a U-Haul truck in the 9900 block of Gaylord Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The SUV flipped on its roof and its airbags deployed.

19 News is working to get more information on any potential injuries.

