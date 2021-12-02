2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Hospitals backtracks on COVID-19 vaccine requirement after judge blocks mandate

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is no longer moving forward with its plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for caregivers.

A statement released Thursday morning by the hospital system confirms that the change follows a federal court injunction issued Nov. 30.

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers
Vaccine mandate blocked for federal contractors in Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky

Read the full statement below:

“University Hospitals has been moving to implement the COVID-19 vaccine mandate required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In light of the federal court injunction issued Nov. 30 that temporarily blocks CMS from enforcing the mandate, come Jan. 4, unless there is further legal action, caregivers may continue to provide patient care services regardless of their vaccination status.

Even though it is not a condition of employment at this time and CMS deadlines do not apply while the injunction remains in place, we continue asking our caregivers, in clinical and nonclinical positions, to get vaccinated or to seek an accommodation. We believe, consistent with the scientific consensus, that COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to protect our caregivers, patients and community. The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated. We are grateful to our caregivers for their service.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

