2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 Euclid Schools staff members test positive for COVID-19

(WLUC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Shoreview Elementary will be on remote learning for the next three school days after three staff members test positive for COVID-19 and a fourth staff member is now in quarantine.

According to Euclid City Schools officials, students will be on remote learning Dec. 3, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Students are expected to login at 9 a.m. each day.

Lunch will be available for pickup on Monday and Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

School officials added they are working closely with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and if anyone has been identified as a close contact they are reaching out to them directly.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
US Marshals arrest 2 homicide suspects wanted by Garfield Heights police
Naloxone, or Narcan
Cuyahoga County medical examiner: 8 suspected overdose deaths occurred on Thursday
(Source: Akron police)
3rd suspect arrested for attacking veterans outside a Summit County American Legion Post
Victim ID’d after fatal shooting in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood
Victim ID’d after fatal shooting in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood