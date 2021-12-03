3 Euclid Schools staff members test positive for COVID-19

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Shoreview Elementary will be on remote learning for the next three school days after three staff members test positive for COVID-19 and a fourth staff member is now in quarantine.

According to Euclid City Schools officials, students will be on remote learning Dec. 3, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Students are expected to login at 9 a.m. each day.

Lunch will be available for pickup on Monday and Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

School officials added they are working closely with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and if anyone has been identified as a close contact they are reaching out to them directly.

