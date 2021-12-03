2 Strong 4 Bullies
3rd suspect arrested for attacking veterans outside a Summit County American Legion Post

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The third suspect accused of assaulting veterans outside the Firestone Memorial American Legion Post on Kenmore Blvd. was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

According to Akron police, Michael Baratko was arrested in Orrville on Thursday.

Akron police said the unprovoked attack happened on Oct. 30 while one of the victims was outside smoking a cigarette.

Three men were attacked, two of them are veterans.

All three victims suffered facial and head injuries, according to police.

Cody Sell, 19, and Shaun Husk, 19, were arrested several days after the attack.

Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post

Sell, Baratko and Husk were each indicted one one count of felonious assault and two counts of assault.

2 arrested, 1 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post
2 arrested, 1 at large in beating of veterans outside of American Legion Post(Source: WOIO)

There is no next court date yet.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

