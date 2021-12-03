2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ambulance involved in Columbia Township crash

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a crash involving an ambulance around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at SR-252 and SR-82 in Columbia Township, according to OHSP.

OHSP was unable to confirm how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash, as well as if anyone was injured.

The crash is still under investigation as first responders remain on scene, OHSP said.

