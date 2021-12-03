Ambulance involved in Columbia Township crash

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was a crash involving an ambulance around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at SR-252 and SR-82 in Columbia Township, according to OHSP.

OHSP was unable to confirm how many vehicles and people were involved in the crash, as well as if anyone was injured.

The crash is still under investigation as first responders remain on scene, OHSP said.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.