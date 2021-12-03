Christmas gift ‘Grinch’ wanted for stealing packages in Trumbull County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help identifying a suspected package thief.

“The Grinch who stole Christmas” was caught on camera stealing packages from a home on U.S. Route 422 in Southington Township in the afternoon hours of Nov. 30.

“This individual decided to pick up some Christmas gifts. Unfortunately, this is not his house and these are not his Christmas gifts.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call the detectives with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 330-675-4039.

