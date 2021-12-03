2 Strong 4 Bullies
Christmas gift ‘Grinch’ wanted for stealing packages in Trumbull County

Trumbull County "Grinch"
Trumbull County "Grinch"(Source: Trumbull County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help identifying a suspected package thief.

“The Grinch who stole Christmas” was caught on camera stealing packages from a home on U.S. Route 422 in Southington Township in the afternoon hours of Nov. 30.

“This individual decided to pick up some Christmas gifts. Unfortunately, this is not his house and these are not his Christmas gifts.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call the detectives with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 330-675-4039.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

