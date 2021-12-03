2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County medical examiner: 8 suspected overdose deaths occurred on Thursday

Naloxone, or Narcan
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County medical examiner issued a warning on Friday after eight people died of suspected drug overdoses on Thursday alone.

Cuyahoga County overdose deaths on Dec. 2
Cuyahoga County overdose deaths on Dec. 2(Source: Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office)

“Much like a month ago, yesterday’s overdose cluster is very concerning,” Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said. “Again, the public needs to be aware that using street drugs in and around Cuyahoga County is deadly.”

Additional testing will be conducted to confirm which drug or drugs were linked to Thursday’s cluster deaths.

“Resources are available to lessen the dangers, but the simple fact is there is only one sure way to avoid these tragic ends. Get yourself into treatment before it is too late” Dr. Gilson added.

Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are available at several community walk-in clinics.

At the current rate, the medical examiner’s office has projected that Cuyahoga County will record more than 700 overdose deaths in 2021.

