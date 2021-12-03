Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet for most of the weekend; winds ramp up Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a nippy ending to the work week, expect a seasonably chilly Friday evening.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s by Saturday morning.

A little patchy fog is possible overnight, but the fog will lift pretty quickly, by mid-to-late morning tomorrow.

The majority of the weekend will be quiet and dry.

A few passing rain showers can’t be ruled out late Sunday afternoon, but most of the rain will hold off until after sunset Sunday.

Widespread rain will be in the area Sunday night into Monday morning, making for a messy drive into work on Monday.

As this system comes in, it’ll be bringing a lot of wind energy with it.

Winds may gust upwards of 40 mph on Sunday.

By Monday, winds may gust as high as 45 to 50 mph.

Be sure to secure anything light or loose in your yard, such as holiday decorations or garbage cans.

It would also be wise to keep your devices charged on Sunday and Monday, should you lose power.

