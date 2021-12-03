2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint

Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint
Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police urged the community to come forward and identify the man suspected of robbing a Convenient Food Mart at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 23 at 719 Babbitt Rd.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his early 20s wearing all black.

Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint
Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint(Euclid Police)

A newer white SUV with a sunroof may have been involved in this crime, police said.

Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint
Euclid Convenient Food Mart robbed at gunpoint(Euclid Police)

Call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-6983 if you recognize this suspect or the SUV.

