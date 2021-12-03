2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Elyria councilman pleads guilty to solicitation

Mark Jessie (Source: Elyria police)
Mark Jessie (Source: Elyria police)(Ohio AG office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Elyria city councilman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of solicitation Friday morning in Elyria Municipal Court Wednesday.

Judge Gary Bennett then sentenced Mark Jessie to 40 hours of community service and a $250.00 fine.

Jessie was one of 161 people arrested in a state-wide human trafficking sting.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials took part in Operation Ohio Knows from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1.

Jessie was arrested in Elyria on Sept. 30.

He has provided the below statement to 19 News.

“There is no excuse for any of the things that happened, and it was unquestionably the worst decision of my life,” he said. “My only option is to take responsibility, accept the consequences, try to mend relationships with family and friends and move forward.”

Jessie had been on city council for eight years, but lost his bid for re-election in November.

