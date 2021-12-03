2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Library locker: Cleveland Public Library brings digital branch to Newburgh Heights

((Source: Pexels))
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the Cleveland Public Library, there’s a new way to get your books in Newburgh Heights.

Their Grab & Go locker is a standalone, digital branch allowing anyone to get library materials during its operating hours, according to a news release.

The locker will debut at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Newburgh Heights Village Hall, located at 3801 Harvard Avenue.

According to the release, expected speakers include Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins and Newburgh Heights Village Council President Gigi Traore as well as Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library.

