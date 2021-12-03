2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mason’s Creamery puts away the ice cream machines, goes ramen for winter

Mason's Creamery converts to a ramen shop every winter.
By Jen Picciano
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the season to cozy up to a warm bowl of ramen.

Every October, Mason’s Creamery puts away the ice cream equipment and converts to a ramen shop for the winter.

Owner Jesse Mason shared his recipe and method for making ramen at home on this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

  • 1.5 lbs. Pork Trotters or Pigs Feet
  • 1.5 lbs. Chicken Paws
  • 2 Large Yellow Onions
  • 1/2 lb Char siu or bacon as a substitute
  • 5-7 Garlic Cloves
  • Small knob Ginger
  • 1 tablespoon White Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Sesame Oil
  • ¼ cup Soy Sauce
  • Salt to taste

Char onions (washed, but skin on), ginger, and garlic cloves on in a pan on high heat or on BBQ if you have access.

Look for deep caramelization, then add to instant pot or pressure cooker along with char siu slice or bacon.

In large stock pot, add pig trotters and chicken paws, fill with water and bring to boil.

Skim and toss the foam that accumulates on top.

After foam disappears (about 5 min), strain feet and add to instant pot or pressure cooker and fill with water.

Cook on high for 1 hour, turn off heat, and let pressure naturally dissipate.

When it is safe to open the pressure cooker, strain broth into a large stock pot. For seasoning, add soy sauce, sesame oil, salt to taste and white pepper.

Broth is ready at this point, but if you’d like to make it extra creamy blend, in a Vitamix to emulsify all the fats and collagen.

Serve with fresh made noodles (You can find them at Park to Shop, 1580 East 30th Street, or Kim’s Oriental Food, 3700 Superior) and fun toppings like kimchi, corn, scallions, picked radish, and soft boiled egg

Be creative! The sky is the limit.

