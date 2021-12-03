2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayfield Village police begin using cameras to catch speeding drivers on stretch of I-271

I-271 in Mayfield Village
I-271 in Mayfield Village(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Village police have now started using a hand-operated laser camera for traffic enforcement along a portion of I-271.

The resolution to allow police to use the photo traffic enforcement was discussed during a Mayfield Village council meeting in September.

Officers will operate the cameras near the Wilson Mills Road interchange. Instead of chasing drivers down, police will identify the speeders by using the cameras and send them a ticket once the program is in full effect.

For the first 30 days, drivers caught speeding will be mailed only a warning.

Eventually, violators of the “officer-operated traffic photo enforcement program” could face a ticket and fine of up to $300.

Miles per hour over speed limitAmount of penalty
1-19 miles per hour$150
20-29 miles per hour$200
30 or more miles per hour$300

Mayfield Village police will be trained by officials from the Delaware-based camera business to ensure officers know how to properly use the speed enforcement equipment.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recorded a 102% increase in drivers traveling above 85 miles per hour on I-271 in Mayfield Village over the past year in the 60 miles per hour zone.

