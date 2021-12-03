2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Most of your weekend is looking dry

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s colder today. Cloudy sky in the forecast. A ribbon of moisture could give areas west and south of Cleveland a little bit of rain or snow at times. High temperatures around 40 degrees. The wind is much lighter. Mostly cloudy sky tonight. Overnight temperatures drop to the 30 to 35 degree range. If more breaks in the clouds happen then you’ll drop in the 20s. Dry tomorrow. Some clouds to start then everyone turns partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures 40 to 45 degrees. A major cold front is forecast to track through Monday morning. Warming will take place in advance of this boundary. Look for increasing clouds Sunday morning. Scattered light showers Sunday afternoon. The wind will really pick up out of the south by evening. High temperatures around 50 degrees. Better chance of rain Sunday night. It’ll be warm and windy.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

