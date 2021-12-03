Northeast Ohio’s major hospitals near ‘full capacity’ with latest surge of COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three of Northeast Ohio’s largest hospital systems released a joint statement on Friday regarding the latest surge of COVID-19 patients.

The release from the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, and University Hospitals said all three at “reaching nearly full capacity” at many locations, particularly due to an increase in patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

According to figures from the three hospital systems, more than 90% of COVID-19 patients in the ICUs are not vaccinated.

“We are urging everyone eligible to please get vaccinated.”

As a result, some non-urgent surgeries at the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth System, and University Hospitals may be rescheduled so that resources are available for those who need immediate care due to life-threatening needs.

According to the statement, the hospitals will do the following:

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic will temporarily halt the scheduling of additional non-urgent inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital bed in our Ohio locations, with the exception of Euclid and Lutheran Hospitals, beginning Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as heart, cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed will continue to be scheduled during this time period. We will continue to evaluate our scheduled surgical patients as the pandemic continues.

MetroHealth System

In response to high demand for inpatient care – involving both COVID and non-COVID cases – we have begun postponing some elective surgeries to free up space in our hospitals. We are also exercising other options, such as encouraging more use of our Hospital in the Home program, to meet the latest patient surge.

University Hospitals

University Hospitals is currently rescheduling certain non-urgent surgeries at UH Cleveland Medical Center that require an inpatient stay for a short duration of time. At this time, UH Cleveland Medical Center continues to perform urgent surgeries and outpatient surgeries and procedures that do not involve an overnight stay. University Hospitals continues to perform all types of surgeries and procedures at its community hospitals, although the situation is fluid and subject to change. University Hospitals’ physicians are seeing patients as they always have, and UH labs and testing centers are open.

Two cases of the omicron variant have been identified in the U.S., but none have been confirmed yet in Ohio. Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, December 2, 2021

On Thursday, Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the state reported the highest number of current COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-January.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.