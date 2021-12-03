2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio authorities warn of fake Xanax, Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl

(WHSV)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are warning of fake prescription pills after it was discovered that counterfeit Xanax and Oxycontin are being sold here.

The warning was issued Friday by the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

Cuyahoga County medical examiner: 8 suspected overdose deaths occurred on Thursday

According to a news release, the fake pills contain fentanyl, which authorities said is a powerful, potentially lethal, drug.

The number and letter markings, colors, and scoring lines on the fake pills look identical to the real pills, according to the release.

The pills have been discovered by authorities across Ohio, the release said, including the Lake County Crime Lab.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center said these are signs your tablets could be fake:

  • The tablets do not come from a licensed healthcare provider
  • The tablets are not in prescription packaging (such as a labeled pill bottle)
  • The tablets are being sold individually or in unusually small quantities
  • The tablets are being sold in unusually large quantities

Here are some symptoms of fentanyl or opioid overdose:

  • Not breathing or slow breathing
  • Lips and nails turning the wrong color
  • Choking or coughing
  • Cold or clammy skin
  • Pupils in the eyes are extremely small
  • Dizziness or disorientation

Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are available at several community walk-in clinics in Northeast Ohio.

The warning was issued Friday by the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. This bulletin was created to raise awareness.(Source: Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center)

