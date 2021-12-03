Ohio authorities warn of fake Xanax, Oxycontin pills containing fentanyl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are warning of fake prescription pills after it was discovered that counterfeit Xanax and Oxycontin are being sold here.

The warning was issued Friday by the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center.

According to a news release, the fake pills contain fentanyl, which authorities said is a powerful, potentially lethal, drug.

The number and letter markings, colors, and scoring lines on the fake pills look identical to the real pills, according to the release.

The pills have been discovered by authorities across Ohio, the release said, including the Lake County Crime Lab.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center said these are signs your tablets could be fake:

The tablets do not come from a licensed healthcare provider

The tablets are not in prescription packaging (such as a labeled pill bottle)

The tablets are being sold individually or in unusually small quantities

The tablets are being sold in unusually large quantities

Here are some symptoms of fentanyl or opioid overdose:

Not breathing or slow breathing

Lips and nails turning the wrong color

Choking or coughing

Cold or clammy skin

Pupils in the eyes are extremely small

Dizziness or disorientation

Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are available at several community walk-in clinics in Northeast Ohio.

