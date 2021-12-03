2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man charged in Lakewood fatal pedestrian accident

(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police have now charged the driver accused of hitting and killing a woman walking across the street on Nov. 22.

James Wolf, 54, of Parma, is charged with vehicular manslaughter, full time and attention and clear view to front.

Karen Mack, 57, of Cleveland, was crossing West 117th Street around 4:00 p.m. when she was struck by an F-150 pick-up truck heading east on Clifton Blvd.

Lakewood police said Wolf was making a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street when he struck Mack.

Multiple people witnessed the accident and called 911 for help and tried to help Mack.

Wolf is scheduled to appear in Lakewood Municipal Court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

