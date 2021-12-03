2 Strong 4 Bullies
St. Paul Westlake School principal on leave after assault, domestic violence arrest

Jeremy Louden
Jeremy Louden(Source: North Ridgeville Police Dept.)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The principal of St. Paul Westlake School was arrested this week on charges of assault and domestic violence.

According to a statement from the lead pastor, Jeremy Louden is on administrative leave while the school investigates.

The 37-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday by North Ridgeville police, records show, and bonded out of jail the following day.

He is due in Elyria Municipal Court on Dec. 8 for a pretrial, according to court records.

Rev. Jeffery Smith, Lead Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, shared this statement with 19 News following Louden’s arrest:

“We are aware of the situation involving our principal, Mr. Jeremy Louden, and understand the serious nature of the charges that have been filed.  In light of what has happened, Mr. Louden has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate the matter internally and review the circumstances involved.  We will respect the process as the matter proceeds through the legal system, and will consider the outcome as part of our review.

Our attention is on maintaining the day-to-day operation of our school, the safety of our students and teachers, and the quality of the education we provide to our students through our teachers, staff, and the support of the entire St. Paul community.

In addition, our thoughts and prayers are with the Louden family.  Out of respect for the Louden family,  we will not comment any further at this time.”

