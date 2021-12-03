2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals arrest 2 homicide suspects wanted by Garfield Heights police

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested two people this week who were wanted by Garfield Heights police for separate homicides.

The fatal shootings happened on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, both on Turney Road.

According to a news release, Deondra Hatcher allegedly attempted to shoot a security guard, but missed, instead hitting a bystander who later died.

The shooting happened on Oct. 31 at an after-hours establishment located near the 5100 block of Turney Road.

Hatcher was arrested Tuesday at a home near the 17400 block of Judson Drive in Cleveland, according to the release.

Authorities said Cortland Scales shot three men, killing one, during a fight on Oct. 29 outside the Unkut Lounge.

He was arrested Wednesday at a home near the 14100 block of Brunswick Avenue in Maple Heights, according to the release.

