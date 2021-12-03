Victim ID’d after fatal shooting in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Kevin Odom, of Cleveland.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Adolpha Avenue and E. 65th Street.

Cleveland police said Odom was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition by Cleveland EMS after being found shot inside a vehicle.

He passed away on Thursday, according to the medical examiner.

