Woman fires several shots at downtown Christmas event, Canton police say

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman fired three gunshots into the air, after being shoved to the ground during the Light Up Downtown Stage Show Thursday evening, police said.

Canton police said several women were pushing and shoving each other near the corner of Market Avenue North and 4th Street N.W.

According to police, the woman pulled the small caliber pistol out of her purse after she fell to the ground.

The woman was taken into custody within 40 seconds, since Canton police said they had so many officers on duty for the special event.

Nobody was shot or injured.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The firework display which was canceled Thursday due to high winds is re-scheduled for Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

