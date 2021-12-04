2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights; all lanes blocked on I-77 N at Fleet Avenue

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A fiery, fatal crash took place Saturday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-77 in Newburgh Heights.

Authorities on scene told a 19 News photographer that two people died.

OHGO.com said I-77 N is closed at Fleet Avenue.

Police dispatch told 19 News the crash happened north of the Harvard Avenue exit, and drivers will need to exit at Fleet or Harvard avenues to find a detour.

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights (Source: WOIO)

Traffic cameras show a backup spanning for several miles as of 12:45 p.m.

The delay is about 10 minutes, according to OHGO.com.

