22-year-old killed in early morning crash on I-90 in Bratenahl

BRATENAL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash on I-90 in Bratenal early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on I-90 near the Eddy Road exit shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to a Bratenahl police Facebook post.

The 22-year-old driver died at the scene of his injuries, Cleveland EMS said.

Another driver, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in stable condition.

No information was released about the circumstances of the crash.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man killed as Elijah I. Knipe of Brooklyn.

