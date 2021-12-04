5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Browns 6-6 at the bye week, it’s time to analyze where the team is and where it’s going.

Tailgate 19 has you covered Sunday at 11 a.m., as host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* Is Kevin Stefanski the right man to lead the team to title contention?

* Kareem Hunt’s father criticizing Baker Mayfield

* Urban Meyer’s lack of success in Jacksonville

* Sunday’s AFC North clash between Baltimore and Pittsburgh

* The emergence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as a future star

