5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Browns 6-6 at the bye week, it’s time to analyze where the team is and where it’s going.

Tailgate 19 has you covered Sunday at 11 a.m., as host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* Is Kevin Stefanski the right man to lead the team to title contention?

* Kareem Hunt’s father criticizing Baker Mayfield

* Urban Meyer’s lack of success in Jacksonville

* Sunday’s AFC North clash between Baltimore and Pittsburgh

* The emergence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as a future star

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

