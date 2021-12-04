Car stolen from Cleveland causes 3-car crash in Solon after pursuit

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three victims were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a car stolen out of Cleveland caused a crash in Solon while trying to avoid Stop Sticks deployed by an officer, Solon Police said.

The two men in the stolen car were also hospitalized, SPD said.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to SPD.

SPD said a patrol officer saw a blue 2012 Ford Fusion heading east on Solon Road near Erico Drive that was listed as stolen from Cleveland.

When dispatch confirmed the needed information, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but the Fusion kept heading east, SPD said.

After the officer initially lost sight of the Fusion, it was spotted again heading west on Solon road towards Erico Drive, according to SPD.

SPD said the Fusion tried to get away again, so a Solon officer then successfully deployed Stop Sticks.

The Fusion lost control while trying to avoid the Stop Sticks and caused a crash involving two other cars before leaving the roadway, according to SPD.

According to SPD, a 19-year-old Berea man and a 20-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody and brought to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD said an 85-year-old Chagrin Falls woman who was a passenger in one of the cars hit in the crash was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The drivers of the two other cars were a 37-year-old North Bloomfield man and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man who were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SPD said.

A registration check on the officer’s mobile data terminal originally alerted the officer that the Fusion was stolen, according to SPD.

SPD said a loaded handgun was recovered immediately after the incident.

Charges are pending the results of further investigation, SPD said.

