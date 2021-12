CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s back to back for the Chardon High Hilltoppers, who held off Hamiilton Badin 21-14 in the Division III state championship Friday in Canton.

The win also makes coach Mitch Hewitt just the 30th coach in OHSAA history to win 2 straight titles.

🏈#OHSAA D3 STATE FOOTBALL: Congratulations to 2021 Division III State Champion Chardon! The Hilltoppers are the first team in OHSAA football history to go 16-0, the victory marks the third football state title in school history and the second consecutive!🏆 pic.twitter.com/5kSPcz63C9 — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) December 3, 2021

The Chardon Hilltoppers are State Champions !! pic.twitter.com/4U6BTYkMQ9 — CHS Athletics™ (@toppernation) December 3, 2021

🏈#OHSAA D3 STATE FOOTBALL: Chardon takes the lead 21-14 with 1:05 left in the game!



Catch the final minute!➡️ https://t.co/At57fa19Od pic.twitter.com/lnP8vK0GXv — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) December 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.