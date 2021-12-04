2 Strong 4 Bullies
Citizens Bank robbery suspect wanted in Cuyahoga Falls

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police urge the community to come forward and identify the suspect who robbed Citizens Bank at 248 Howe Ave.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 2 and showed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect was described by police as an approximately 50-year-old man with black hair in a ponytail who was wearing a black coat, black hat, and glasses.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Cuyahoga Falls Police:

Citizens Bank robbery suspect wanted in Cuyahoga Falls
Citizens Bank robbery suspect wanted in Cuyahoga Falls(Cuyahoga Falls Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181 or the crime fighter tip line at 330-971-8477 where you can stay anonymous.

