Help protect lions, cheetahs by donating broken or used holiday lights to Cleveland zoo

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did your Christmas decorating kick off with the discovery of broken holiday lights or extension cords?

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a solution: Instead of throwing them out, consider a donation to help protect lions and cheetahs in Tanzania.

They are accepting broken, non-working or used holiday lights as well as extension cords through Jan. 31, according to the zoo’s website.

The website said donated items will be recycled with proceeds going to the zoo’s lion and cheetah conservation program partners.

Items can be dropped off at the main entrance of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo or at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, located at 4750 E. 131 St. in Garfield Heights.

