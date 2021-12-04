Help protect lions, cheetahs by donating broken or used holiday lights to Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did your Christmas decorating kick off with the discovery of broken holiday lights or extension cords?

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a solution: Instead of throwing them out, consider a donation to help protect lions and cheetahs in Tanzania.

They are accepting broken, non-working or used holiday lights as well as extension cords through Jan. 31, according to the zoo’s website.

The website said donated items will be recycled with proceeds going to the zoo’s lion and cheetah conservation program partners.

Items can be dropped off at the main entrance of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo or at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, located at 4750 E. 131 St. in Garfield Heights.

In partnership with Ruaha Carnivore Project and Lion Landscapes, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is working to mitigate human-carnivore conflicts and develop effective, long-term conservation strategies for large carnivores in Tanzania. This organization helps reduce the negative impacts of carnivore presence by providing important conservation-related benefits to local communities.

