Humane Society of Summit County needs foster families for the holidays

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The holidays are here, so celebrate the season of giving by providing a foster home for a dog in the Humane Society of Summit County this time of year.

HSSC is looking for volunteers to be foster families who can provide temporary care in their homes for shelter dogs over the holidays.

The facility is currently where 100 dogs call home... most of which have since the beginning of the pandemic.

So the HSSC hopes the community can open their hearts and their homes to provide some respite from shelter life for a few weeks over the holidays.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for many and, in addition to providing comfort and care for shelter animals, we think this program can help people who are in need of companionship at this time of year,” HSSC President and CEO Diane Johnson-Owen said. “Additionally, fostering provides relief to our staff who have been working tirelessly to provide for such a high volume of animals. Foster volunteers can truly make a difference in the life of a homeless animal in this season of giving.”

A staff member will contact volunteers to help select a dog that matches their home life and family, and then schedule a time to pick up your new four-legged friend.

The HSSC will even provide supplies, food, and toys for the animals, who are all already fully vetted and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Foster families must be able to take the animals back and forth from the shelter for vet appointments and adoption showings.

The frequency of these events will vary by dog.

Staff will be available remotely to give advice and support to the foster families.

“Fostering is great for our dogs because it allows them to relax and enjoy some time in a home away from the shelter. We also learn more about their personalities from the foster families to help match them with the perfect forever home. Almost half of our foster volunteers end up adopting their foster dog, and that’s a great outcome too!” Adoption and Behavior Supervisor Ashley Botz said.

So to open your hearts and your homes to a dog waiting for you, complete a short online form at www.summithumane.org/foster.

HSSC of Twinsburg serves animals rescued in Summit County who are victims of abandonment, abuse, cruelty, neglect.

It is the only organization with the authority to enforce humane law and investigate allegations of cruelty to animals.

The organization serves an average of 2,500 pets per year in its no-time-limit facility.

Humane Society of Summit County needs foster families for the holidays (Humane Society of Summit County)

