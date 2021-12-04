2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man breaks glass door of Westlake BP to steal cigarettes, cash
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police urge the community to come forward and identify the suspect who broke into the BP store at Bradley and Detroit Road.

Police said the department got a call about an alarm drop at the BP around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Officers arrived to find that the front glass door was broken out, according to police.

Police stated no one was located inside or around the business.

Employees who were called to the scene confirmed the intruder stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash before running away, according to police.

Evidence was collected on scene and will be processed, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by Westlake Police:

Call police at 440-871-3311 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect.

