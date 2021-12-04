Man suspected of breaking into multiple businesses wanted in Cleveland

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police continue to search for the man believed to have been breaking into multiple businesses and are now asking for the community’s help with identifying him.

Police said officers were sent to Pic-Nics Bar at 4716 State Rd. at 4:35 a.m. on Nov. 28 for an alarm.

When the officers arrived, they saw the front door had been pried open with an unknown tool, according to police.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage entering the bar while wearing a black or gray coat, black pants, white shoes, a black mask, and a winter hat, according to police.

He then damaged the jukebox, stole the money, and rummaged through the cash register before taking off in an unknown direction, police stated.

Police said the other break-ins he is accused of happened in the same area as this bar.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

