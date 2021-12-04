Northeast Ohio weather: Warming weekend; wild, windy Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny today, we’ll see highs peak in the mid 40s.

With clouds on the increase tonight, look for lows around 30.

Gray skies on Sunday will give up late afternoon to evening rain but southeast winds will propel temperatures into the low 50s.

Rain will develop Sunday night amid gusty winds as lows only retreat to around 50.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 30s throughout a rainy, blustery Monday.

Winds Sunday night and into Monday will gust up to 50 mph.

Tuesday will be dry, but highs will peak only in the low to mid 30s.

