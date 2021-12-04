2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County first responders use chainsaw to free man pinned under tree
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders saved a man pinned under a tree limb by using a chainsaw to cut the wood and free him, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said.

PSCO said deputies went to the Edinburg Township residence to assist the Edinburg Fire Department on Dec. 3.

The resident was found towards the back of the property pinned under the tree limb that was approximately 12″ in diameter, according to PCSO.

EFD and deputies worked together and used a chainsaw found nearby to cut the limb and free the victim from under the tree, PCSO said.

He was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for emergency medical treatment, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the victim suffered two cracked ribs, two decompressed vertebrae, two broken bones in his right arm, and scratches.

“Special thank you to the deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel for your quick response to this tragic accident,” PCSO said. “Great work to all parties involved.”

