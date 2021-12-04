Small business owners hopeful thanks to new Ohio law aimed at support during lockdowns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some small business owners are hopeful after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill to assist the smaller operations during lockdowns.

“I would’ve felt more comfortable,” Salina “Daisy” Jones—owner of Edge 247, a printing and design business in Cleveland’s Main Gate shopping center—said. She reflected on her experience in the middle of last year’s lockdowns: “I still turned customers away because I wasn’t sure.”

The new measure will allow small businesses to stay open during health emergencies, such as during the height of last year’s Covid-19 shutdown. The smaller operations can stay open as long as they follow the same health and safety protocols of other businesses allowed open.

Jones says the rule can reward those that are dedicating effort to keep their customers safe: “It was a little stressful for me because I wanted to abide by all of the rules and regulations that the governor said.”

While she was able to continue some of her work at Edge 247, along with other business ventures, she is aware that others weren’t as fortunate. “Most of the places here in the plaza were closed,” she said.

She also explained the law could serve as a lifeline for those who turn to non-essential businesses as their only source of income.

“My neighbors, they do hair. It’s like, okay, so what do you do?” Jones said, ”You’ve been in this industry 20 years. And then, if you have to think about it, things are being closed; it’s not like you can just go get a job.”

As the city continues its pandemic recovery, Jones hopes Clevelanders can appreciate the non-essential ways to lift others’ spirits.

“People getting what they need in a time of stress would’ve been greater,” she said.

